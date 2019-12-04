|
Sheila M. Beasley of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident. She was 51 years old.
Mrs. Beasley was the daughter of the late Lowman Luther Ott, Jr. and Esther Bell Melvin Ott. She was a homemaker. She created hook rugs and loved animals and loved to collect owls. She loved to sing and play with her grandchildren and loved all her nieces/nephews/ great nieces and nephews. She had the biggest heart and was loved by everyone she came across. She was a 1986 graduate of North Caroline High School.
Mrs. Beasley is survived by her husband of 32 years Mark Alen Beasley(Chipper) of Denton ;two daughters, Amanda K. Elborn (Martin) of Chestertown, MD and Jessica L. Beasley Myers(Jason)of Denton; three sisters: Marilyn Townsend of Fruitland, MD, Karilyn Ott Harmon of Delmar, MD, and Linda S. Veal of Denton; and three grandchildren: Ashlynn Elborn, Shawn Elborn, Jr., and Addie Grace Elborn. She was predeceased by a sister, Irene Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 14th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Belle St., Ridgely, MD 21660.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019