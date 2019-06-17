CAMBRIDGE - Shelly L. Landon, 64, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Cambridge on Feb. 14, 1955, and was a daughter of the late Harold L. and Barbara McDowell Adams.

Mrs. Landon attended schools in Cambridge. On June 5, 1993, she married Bernie Landon, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2007. She worked as a waitress for several businesses until 2000, when her health started to fail. Her family took great care of her until 2013, when she had to go to Chesapeake Woods Center for extended care. Mrs. Landon enjoyed crafts, Bingo and going to Bible study, and she was also a devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Ellen Hill and husband JD of Cambridge; four grandchildren, Michael Ellis, Branden Abbott, Troy Abbott and Amanda Banks; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Spear and husband Mike of Cambridge, and Susan Shorter of Cambridge; an aunt, Vivian Owens of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Landon is preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie Ellis; and a nephew, BJ Shorter.

Pallbearers will be JD Hill, Mike Spear, Steve Anderson, Craig Ellis, Branden Abbott and Troy Abbott.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Randall T. Blackmon officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11. Memorial contributions can be made to Chesapeake Woods Center, c/o The Activity Department, 525 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613. Published in The Star Democrat on June 16, 2019