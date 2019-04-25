|
EASTON - Sheri Lynn Cooper, 72, of Easton, Md. died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Born on March 7, 1947, in Easton, MD, the daughter of L. Rosabelle Harrison Tribett and the late Ernest Everet Tribbet.
Sherri was employed as a CNA with Comfort Keepers and she enjoyed shopping.
She is survived by her son, Shawn Dobson; mother, L. Rosabelle Tribett; companion, John Boyles; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one hour prior from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial at New Spring Hill Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019