Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Sheri Lynn Cooper

Sheri Lynn Cooper Obituary
EASTON - Sheri Lynn Cooper, 72, of Easton, Md. died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Born on March 7, 1947, in Easton, MD, the daughter of L. Rosabelle Harrison Tribett and the late Ernest Everet Tribbet.
Sherri was employed as a CNA with Comfort Keepers and she enjoyed shopping.
She is survived by her son, Shawn Dobson; mother, L. Rosabelle Tribett; companion, John Boyles; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one hour prior from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burial at New Spring Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
