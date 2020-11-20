1/1
Sheridan Irene "Sherry" (Sinclair) Schultz
1944 - 2020
December 19, 1944 - November 15, 2020

Sheridan Irene Sinclair Schultz went to be with her beloved husband, Earnest David Schultz, Sr. on November 15, 2020. They had a wonderful life together.

Sherry was the daughter of the late John Wesley Sinclair and Irene Mcquay Sinclair. She was born on December 19, 1944.

Sherry attended St Michaels Public School. She married Earnest David Schultz, Sr. (Casey) on December, 22 1962. She then was employed at the St. Michaels Sewing Factory.

Sherry enjoyed boating, beachcombing for artifacts That she displayed while in the Archeological Society of the Eastern Shore.

She is survived by her children, Theresa Schultz (Mike), Dayne Schultz (Patty), Kimberly Hardesty (John), Aaron Schultz (Erin); stepchildren David Schultz and Donna Howeth (Jim), 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; her sibling David R. Sinclair, Sr. (Jaqueline) of South Carolina; and many nephews and nieces. She also leaves behind her sweet cat Heidi.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 57 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ASPCA American Heart Association.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
