Sheridan L. Outten
1944 - 2020
Sheridan Lida Outten, 76, of Cambridge Maryland passed away peacefully at her home on Monday September 28, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born in Cambridge, MD on June 7, 1944 to Madeline Peters Adams Parker and the late Eldridge Adams.

Sheridan attended school in East New Market before moving to Cambridge High School. She was an incredible athlete all through school and received letters in field hockey, basketball and tennis.

Sheridan met and married the love of her life Benjamin Franklin Outten III on June 14, 1964 and they spent 54 years together before Frank's death in 2019. The enjoyed life on the Eastern Shore playing golf and the many amenities offered.

Sheridan worked at Cambridge Wire Cloth where her father was the CEO of the company. She then took on the position of Manager of Bay Country Racket Club and took on a part time position of US Postal Service and then full time until she retired in 2015.

Sheridan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, playing tennis, fishing, camping, and photography, but she was happiest when she was doing anything with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

She survived by her children Allyson Outten Kennedy (Mike) and their three children Kaleigh, Maddie and Jake, her son Matthew Outten (Cathy) and their children Christopher and Joshua, her mother, Madeline Parker, brother George Adams, and niece Alexis Adams. Besides her father and her husband, Sheridan is preceded in death by a brother Norman Adams and her stepfather Harry Parker.

Pallbearers will be Matt Outten, Michael Kennedy, Josh Outten, Jake Kennedy, Michael Brennan and Chris Winkleman.

A walk through visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a graveside service at 1pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Dan Gedman officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
OCT
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dorchester Memorial Park
