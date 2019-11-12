Home

Sherri Lavon (Compton) Gardner


1964 - 2019
Sherri Lavon Gardner (maiden name Compton) died on November 7, 2019 from surgery complications. She was born February 11, 1964 and is survived by: husband Robert; sons Nathan (Allison), Brandon (Valerie), and Devin Gardner; grandchildren Savannah, Haley, Violet and Blake; parents Sally and Tim Hoyt and Gene and Lois Compton; brother Kevin Compton (Wendi); sisters Ayn (Alex) and Eve (John) Hoyt; best friend Sherry Gore; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and an extended family at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club.

Sherri loved to travel and spend time with the grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at a later date, as her wishes were to donate her body to science.

Donations can be made to or to Crohns and Colitis Foundation at 733 3rd Avenue, Suite 50, New York, New York 10017.
Published in The Star Democrat from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019
