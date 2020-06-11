Sherri Lavon Gardner of Grasonville MD, died November 7, 2019 from surgery complications leaving behind a loving family and many friends. There will be a joint Celebration of Life with her Uncle Don Tryon on June 27, 2020 at 2641 Cecil Drive, Chester, MD 21619, from 1-6 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Fellowship and food will follow. All are welcome and COVID-19 safeguards will be in place. For further information call Tim or Sally Hoyt at 410-643-5143.



