Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Stevensville Cemetery
Stevensville, MD
Shirley A. Seward


1934 - 2020
Shirley A. Seward Obituary
Shirley Adele Seward, 85 of Easton, MD passed away on March 4, 2020 in Chestertown at her son's home.

Mrs. Seward was born on April 21, 1934 in Rock Glen, PA, daughter of the late Samuel and Verda Ervin Brobst. She had lived Grasonville where she worked for Anderson Stokes Realty and Long & Foster of Kent Island. Mrs. Seward was a member of the Grasonville VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Kent Island Yacht Club and the Queen Anne's County Board of Realtors. She enjoyed boating, swimming, crabbing and dancing.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert Allen Seward in 2000; 2 sons, Larry Seward in 2017 and Ronald Seward in 1995 and her siblings, Phyllis Rada, Regina Owens, Lorraine Pope, Joan Hammond, Marlene Ervin and Wayne Brobst.

Mrs. Seward is survived by her son, Gregory Seward and his wife Janet of Chestertown; a daughter in law, Shirl Seward of Ridgely, MD and 2 grandchildren, Gavin Seward and Dana Seward.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 9 at 1 pm in Stevensville Cemetery, Stevensville, MD.

Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Star Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12, 2020
