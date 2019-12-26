|
|
Shirley Ann Allen of Easton, MD, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home. She was 79.
Born on June 22, 1940 in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Elwood S. and Rebecca Adams Johnson. Shirley graduated from Easton High School, where she played basketball and volleyball in her younger years. On October 11, 1959, she married G. Wayne Allen at St. Marks United Methodist Church. Mrs. Allen worked at Acme Market in Easton, until she retired. She enjoyed antiques, knitting, crocheting and playing cards at the Senior Center.
In addition to her husband, Wayne Allen, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage, she is survived by her children, David Allen (Cindy) of Easton, Wanda Allen Butler of Easton, and Donna Allen Albright (Larry) of Cordova; a brother, Donald E. Johnson of Youngstown, OH; six grandchildren, Krista Wooters (Cody), Lindsay Cappa (Steve), Lauren Allen Bell (West), Taylor Martino (John), Tyller Butler (Kenny) and Logan Allen; great-grandchildren, Lane and Jack Cappa, Knox Murphy and John Martino, Jr. and a special uncle, Paul Johnson.
Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Talbot County Department of Emergency, 605 Port Street, Easton, MD, 21601.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019