Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Shirley Ann Jenkins


1941 - 2019
Shirley Ann Jenkins Obituary
Shirley Ann Jenkins of Rhodesdale passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. She was 78.

She was born on January 13, 1941 in Snow Hill, Maryland, the daughter of the late James Harmon and Viola Mae Wilson Harmon.

She was married to James Rudolph Jenkins, Jr. until his death in 2013. They shared many wonderful years of holy matrimony.

She worked for many years at Coldwater Seafood in Cambridge and later worked at Food Rite in Hurlock. She was a member of Faith Community Church in East New Market. She enjoyed making crafts, studying the bible and working crossword puzzles.

She is survived by four sisters: Mable Teagle and her husband Daniel of Salisbury, MD, Edna Dale of Wilmington, DE, Anna Beale of Trenton, NJ, Stella Drakeford of Salisbury, MD, and one brother, Bennie Harmon of Salisbury, MD; sisters-in-law, Rhoda Palmer, Hurlock; MD; K.F. Slacum, Hurlock, MD; Helen Young; Suffolk, VA., stepsons, Anthony Jenkins, Rodney Jenkins, and James C. Jenkins, special friends Liz Tyler and Lillian Slacum and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: James Harmon, Jr., and Ernest Harmon and her former mother-in-law, Mary E. Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4202 Maiden Forest Road, Vienna, MD with the Reverend Ashley Jones officiating. There will be a time of visitation/reflection at the church from 10:00 to 11:00. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Ms. Jenkins has requested that donations be made to Delmarva Community services. These donations can be brought or mailed to Hebron Savings Bank, attention Liz Tyler, P. O. Box 158, Vienna, MD 21869. Funds donated will be used for the Hurlock Senior Center.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
