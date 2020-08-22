1/1
Shirley Ann Towers Fowler
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Towers Fowler, formerly of Trappe, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Peake Health Care at Denton, MD. She was 81 years old.



Born in Easton, Mrs. Fowler was the daughter of the late James Briscoe Woolford and Ethel Marie Usilton Woolford. Her first husband, Donald F. Towers, Sr. died in 1992. Her second husband, Ralph Fowler, died in 2016.



Mrs. Fowler grew up in Easton and was a 1956 graduate of Easton High School. She was a Care Provider for the MD State Health Department, retiring in 2013.



Mrs. Fowler is survived by two sons: Donald F. Towers, Jr. (Pat) of Denton and Curtis W. Towers (Linda) of Ridgely; two daughters: Brenda Pepper (Paul) of Denton and Melinda Robinson (Shaun) of Harmony, MD; one sister, Geri Fleetwood of Easton; 8 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Woolford, and a step-sister, Faye Davies.



The funeral service will be private. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home, PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved