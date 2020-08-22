Shirley Ann Towers Fowler, formerly of Trappe, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Peake Health Care at Denton, MD. She was 81 years old.
Born in Easton, Mrs. Fowler was the daughter of the late James Briscoe Woolford and Ethel Marie Usilton Woolford. Her first husband, Donald F. Towers, Sr. died in 1992. Her second husband, Ralph Fowler, died in 2016.
Mrs. Fowler grew up in Easton and was a 1956 graduate of Easton High School. She was a Care Provider for the MD State Health Department, retiring in 2013.
Mrs. Fowler is survived by two sons: Donald F. Towers, Jr. (Pat) of Denton and Curtis W. Towers (Linda) of Ridgely; two daughters: Brenda Pepper (Paul) of Denton and Melinda Robinson (Shaun) of Harmony, MD; one sister, Geri Fleetwood of Easton; 8 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Larry Woolford, and a step-sister, Faye Davies.
The funeral service will be private. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
.