Shirley Elizabeth (Beth) Evans, 91 of Easton peacefully passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House.



Born in Easton on July 20, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Norman A. and Dora O. Robinson Eason. They were a family of five; Ted, "Tootie", Dot, "Buddy" and Beth. They lived in Easton Point.



On July 25, 1958 she married the love of her life, Lewis Roland Evans and spent 50 plus years together. Mr. Evans passed away on June 9, 2012. They both worked for C&P Telephone Company and resided in Easton after retirement.



Mrs. Evans enjoyed going to Harrington to the Slots, playing Bingo, reading and doing crossword puzzles every morning with her dear friend and neighbor Ruth Ann Smith.



Mrs. Evans is survived by her nephew; Bill Jones (Sandy) of Easton, great nieces; Vicki Pierce (Rob) of Easton, Dora Olvis of PA, Jessica Paglia (Matthew) of Easton, and great nephews; Doug Warrington of FL, Billy Jones (Patricia), and Eddy Jones all of Trappe. A special great-great niece Rylie Pierce who brought so much joy to her life. In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her sister; Dorothy E. Cooper on January 23, 2012 and a niece Susan L. Jones on September 2, 2015.



Due to Covid 19 restrictions imposed by our Government services for Mrs. Evans will be private.



Mrs. Evans will be buried beside her husband in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD. 21601



Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home by the Coales, Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.



