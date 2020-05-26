Shirley Elizabeth Evans
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Elizabeth (Beth) Evans, 91 of Easton peacefully passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House.

Born in Easton on July 20, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Norman A. and Dora O. Robinson Eason. They were a family of five; Ted, "Tootie", Dot, "Buddy" and Beth. They lived in Easton Point.

On July 25, 1958 she married the love of her life, Lewis Roland Evans and spent 50 plus years together. Mr. Evans passed away on June 9, 2012. They both worked for C&P Telephone Company and resided in Easton after retirement.

Mrs. Evans enjoyed going to Harrington to the Slots, playing Bingo, reading and doing crossword puzzles every morning with her dear friend and neighbor Ruth Ann Smith.

Mrs. Evans is survived by her nephew; Bill Jones (Sandy) of Easton, great nieces; Vicki Pierce (Rob) of Easton, Dora Olvis of PA, Jessica Paglia (Matthew) of Easton, and great nephews; Doug Warrington of FL, Billy Jones (Patricia), and Eddy Jones all of Trappe. A special great-great niece Rylie Pierce who brought so much joy to her life. In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her sister; Dorothy E. Cooper on January 23, 2012 and a niece Susan L. Jones on September 2, 2015.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions imposed by our Government services for Mrs. Evans will be private.

Mrs. Evans will be buried beside her husband in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD. 21601

Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home by the Coales, Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved