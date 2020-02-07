|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Nan at age 96 on Monday, January 27, 2020. She leaves her children Marilyn (Eng Hong) and Paul, and grandchildren May (Bill) Wu and Alan (Jessica) Lee. Nan was adored by her great-grandchildren Leehua, Eleanor, Yanda and Matilda. She was predeceased by her husband John V. Breazeale in 2011, after 63 years of marriage.
She was a caring homemaker for her family, although at different times she also held part-time jobs including executive secretary, teacher of secretarial skills at a commercial college, and activities director in a nursing home. She enjoyed cooking and much to the delight of her family always included home-baked desserts. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and discussion in book clubs. She was a member of the Denton Women's Club for many years. She will be well remembered and missed. The family thanks the loving care of the staff at The Dixon House over the past year.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, March 21st at Trinity Cathedral, Easton, at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins St., Easton, 21601. Condolences/tributes can be left online with the Fellows, Helfenbein, Newnam Funeral Home at https://www.fhnfuneralhome.com/obituaries/
Published in The Star Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020