Shirley H. (Hurley) Pritchett
1932 - 2020
Shirley Hurley Pritchett, 87, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center.

Born in Cambridge on December 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Eldridge William and Myrtle Willey Hurley.

She attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School with the Class of 1949

On March 16, 1955 Shirley married Cyrille "Cy" Pritchett and they made their home in Cambridge. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage and were known as the best dressed couple in town. Cy died on June 11, 2014.

Shirley worked at the Department Of Social Services in Cambridge for many years before retiring in 1992.

She was a member of the Cambridge Elks Lodge, Cambridge Yacht Club, American Legion Post #91 and the VFW Post #7460. Shirley was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey S. Pritchett and his wife Cory of Cambridge; sister-in-laws Lauralee Hurley of Connecticut, Kay Jones of Virginia and Janice Pritchett of Cambridge; aunt Florence Anstine of Cambridge, several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was a brother William "Sonny" Hurley and brother-in-law Ray Pritchett.

A private funeral service will be held at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge with Rev. A. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's name can be sent to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
Memories & Condolences
