EASTON - Shirley H. Taylor died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Talbot Hospice in Easton. She was 89.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1930, the daughter of the late George and Mary H. Hixenbaugh Ward.

She married Richard Norbert Taylor in 1950, and they made their home in Cordova.

Mrs. Taylor was employed by Anne Arundel County, Department of Utilities, Grants Administration, for 26 years.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, porcelain doll making, painting, camping, boating and fishing.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her children, Lynn Grap of Annapolis and Richard Taylor Jr. of Easton; two grandchildren, Stephanie Grap Tuckfield and Sarah Grap Bembe; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Taylor, who died in 1995.

A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, March 19, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call two hours prior from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary