Shirley Steele Gooch of Easton, died at home on Saturday, February 29. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, in 1931, she was the daughter of the late William Isaac Steele and Maria Carter Steele. She was raised in Takoma Park, MD where she graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School. After receiving a BS in Business and Public Administration from The University of Maryland, she was a pioneer for women in technology as she joined the federal systems division of IBM as a systems service analyst. During her eight year career with IBM, she was engaged primarily with the defense agencies of the government. She met Claiborne Watts Gooch, III (Clay) at IBM, whom she married on June 30, 1962. Mr. Gooch died April 15, 2005.
Mrs. Gooch and her husband built their home in Talbot County in 1969. Active in her community, she was a member of Christ Church, St. Michaels, The Talbot County Garden Club, Talbot Country Club, and the Harbor Club. She served as a board member at the Talbot YMCA, The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, and the Country School. She also served as a member of the Memorial Hospital Association. She was an avid golf and tennis player, and coached the Easton High School tennis team for several years. Her gifts to and involvement in the community were a reflection of her pride in Talbot County and its inclusivity. Her goal was to touch every child of Talbot County with her generosity.
Mrs. Gooch is survived by her four children, Ginny Hunneke of Asheville, NC, Carter Bradshaw and her husband Chris of Talbot County, MD, Chris Gooch and his wife Cindy of Virginia Beach, VA, and Bill Gooch and his wife Suzanne, also of Virginia Beach, VA, and six grandchildren: Kensey Gooch, Madison Bradshaw, Tucker Bradshaw, Tyler Gooch, Morgan Hunneke, and Cooper Bradshaw.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Claiborne S. Trott of Frederick, MD, and her brother, William B. Steele of Wittman, MD.
A graveside service for the family will be held at Christ Church Cemetery, St. Michaels, MD.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 26th at 11:00 am. Please wear colors that celebrate life.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church, PO BOX S, St. Michaels, 21663 or to the YMCA of the Chesapeake for the benefit of St. Michaels or Easton facilities, 111-1 East Dover St., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 22, 2020