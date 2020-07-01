Siddharth (Sharma) Sharma
1993 - 2020
Siddharth Sharma of Millington, MD died on June 27, 2020, in an automobile accident. He was 26.

Born on November 25, 1993, in India, he was the son of Chander Rekha Sharma and the late Narinder Kumar Sharma. Siddharth was a graduate of Chesapeake College, Class of 2014. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Economics from the University of Maryland, College Park and was currently working as a data analyst at AFSCME Council 65, Baltimore, since February, 2019.

He is survived by his mother Chander Rekha Sharma; two sisters Sakshi Sharma (Parmesh) and Urvashi Sharma (Rachit); Maternal grandmother, Krishana Datta and Paternal grandmother, Kamla Devi; Uncles, the late Surrinder M. Dutta, Sushil Datta, Sunil Datta and Sudhir Dutta.

At the requests of the family, all service will be private.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
