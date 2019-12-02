|
Silvia Isabel Reinwall, 81, of Bethesda, MD passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Casey House in Rockville, MD surrounded by family. She was born in Mexico City on July 8, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Agustina and Jorge Barroeta. She was married on April 4, 1959 to John E. Reinwall of Easton, MD who preceded her in death on October 3, 2011.
Silvia is survived by her sisters Aida Zendejas (Mario), Mely Tores; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Reeser (Wayne); her 5 children Maria Schooley, Silvia Pugliese (Albert), John Reinwall (Joan), Michael Reinwall (Heather) and Erick Reinwall (Christa); her 11 grandchildren Kristen Rabs (Henry), Erin Schooley, Shannon Schooley, Vincent Pugliese, Jackson Pugliese, Mary Reinwall, Shane Reinwall, Steven Reinwall, Daniel Reinwall, Kevin Reinwall (Michelle), Robert Reinwall; and her 9 great grandchildren Hailey Rabs, Baby Boy Rabs (due in March 2020), Liana Grossman, Ayana Reinwall, Kyla Winter, Isabelle Winter, Lauren Winter, Justin Winter, and T.J. Reinwall. She was preceded in death by her sister Georgia Barroeta and grandson Joseph Reinwall.
A Mass will be offered on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Oblate Sisters, 2907 Ellicott Terrace NW, Washington, DC 20008. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent in her honor to the Oblate Sisters.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019