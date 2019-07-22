Services Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410) 956-4488 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2747 Riva Road Annapolis , MD View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sotirios Christoforou Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sotirios "Chris" Christoforou

1947 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email On July 20, 2019, Sotirios "Chris" Christoforou passed away unexpectedly. Chris was a very religious man who was a major force in the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, raising funds for its many organizations, and was in charge for several years of preparing food for the Greek Festival. Chris was also a leader in the Cypriot community, helping and guiding many immigrants. In addition, Chris and his wife Maroulla, "Maria" established the John Christoforou Memorial Golf Tournament in memory of their son, raising funds for the Children's Cancer Society and many local charities. Chris was also a member of the Annapolis AHEPA and the Masonic Lodge.



Born in Cyprus on Oct. 1, 1947, Chris was raised by his grandparents following the death of his mother when he was three years old. In his youth, he spent time between England and Cyprus where he met and married his wife Maria. Following their marriage, they moved to England where he began his career in the restaurant business. Chris and Maria came to America from England in 1971, settling in Annapolis to raise their family.



Chris worked first at Rookies in downtown Annapolis as an English butcher and was loved by many for his outgoing friendly nature. He went on to work at Mike's Crab House, a family establishment, managing the Country Store which he credited as the foundation of his later success.



In his spare time, Chris enjoyed playing golf and was considered one of the best putters with a terrific short game. Chris loved music and there was always a Greek or Cypriot CD playing in his car or at home. Chris was also a soccer enthusiast and was a lifelong fan of the Chelsea Football Club. He played the sport professionally during his youth in England. He especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters whom he adored.



Chris and Maria established the famous Chris's Charcoal Pit which they ran for over 40 years and still bears his name. Together they were an American success story who came as immigrants and worked very hard for their family, church, and community leaving a legacy of love and generosity.



Chris is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maria; 2 daughters, Lola Nagel (Alan) and Athena Batholomew (Jason); granddaughters, Anna, Olivia and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, John.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m., at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD. Interment St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to benefit the orphanage at Saint Basil Academy, 79 Saint Basil Road, Garrison, NY 10524 or online at www.stbasil.goarch.org. Online guestbook available at:



Published in The Star Democrat on July 23, 2019