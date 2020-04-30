|
|
Stacey Darleen Weber passed away at the UMSMC at Easton, MD on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was 55 years old.
Born in Washington, D.C. July 5, 1964, Stacey was the daughter of the late Barry Douglas Williams and Diane Beatrice Harry Grief. She was 1983 graduate of Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County.
Stacey moved to the Eastern Shore from Severn, MD in 1998. She worked in the cafeteria at North Caroline High School in Ridgely for many years. She was also a homemaker, loving all things Disney and also loving the family's three poodles.
Stacey is survived by her husband, Matthew E. Weber of Goldsboro; five children: Matthew White-Eagle of Odenton, MD, Nicholas White-Eagle of Knoxville, TN, Jennifer Weber of Dover, DE, Sarah Weber of Bridgeville, DE and Andrew J. Weber of Mississippi; and two grandsons, Matthew Pritchett, Jr. of Goldsboro and Austin White-Eagle of Denton; and a sister, Kimberly Kissel of Naples, FL. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Christopher White-Eagle, and she is joining all of them in Heaven.
Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private and the interment will be in the Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 South Second Street, Denton, MD 21629 to help with funeral expenses.
To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2020