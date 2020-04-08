|
Stanley Robert Flaggs, Sr., 94, of Cambridge, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on April 24, 1925 and was a son of the late Henry E and Emma (Gerstle) Flaggs.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and Korean War. He spent most of his career at IBM as a field engineer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #102, Boumi Shriners, Tall Cedars (Chesapeake of Lebanon Forest #115), and Scottish Rite. In addition, a member of the American Legion Post #91 and VFW #5118.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary (Laupus) Flaggs. Loving Father of Stanley Flaggs, Jr., Wayne Flaggs, Christopher Flaggs, R. Scott Flaggs, Nancy Spencer and Susan Kessler. Loving Grandfather of Jen Flaggs, Jessica Pauselius, Amy Flaggs, Nikki Antonelli, Gabrielle Griswold, Ben Flaggs, Al Flaggs, & Jeffrey Spencer. Loving Great-Grandfather of Nate, Bridgette, Michael & Brooklynn.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Stanley Flaggs, III.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020