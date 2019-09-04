|
Stanley H. Roe, 89, of Cordova MD passed away on September 3, 2019 at Integrace Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD.
Mr. Roe was born January 28, 1930 in Easton, MD, son of T. Holton Roe and Frieda Mueller Roe Councell. He was a 1947 graduate of Easton High School. On November 27, 1952 he married the former K. Patricia Slaughter at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cordova MD with whom he raised eight children on a 100 acre dairy and grain farm near Cordova. After retiring from farming, Mr. Roe enjoying working and meeting people through his lawn care business.
Stanley was a lifelong comic with both friends and strangers never being able to predict a situation or encounter with his humor and quick wit; even up to his last days.
Mr. Roe had been an avid reader and stamp collector with memberships in The Tidewater Stamp Club and American Philatelic Society.
He is survived by his wife, K. Patricia Roe, daughters Tere Satchell (Donnie) of Trappe, Gretchen Roe Messick of Easton; sons, Dominic C. Roe (Jane) of Federalsburg, Christopher C. Roe (Joanne Hurd) of Gloucester, MA, Anton C. Roe of Cordova, Vincent C. Roe of Oxford, Martin C. Roe (JoAnne) of Cordova, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a step-brother Hilbert C. Councell of Fletcher, NC. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his step father Peter P. Councell and a son S. Carl Roe.
At Stanley's request, his body was donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry for medical research and educational purposes.
A memorial service will be held Saturday September 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Mission Church, 13209 Church Lane, Cordova, Maryland 21625. Afterwards a reception will be held with food and a celebration of life at the Cordova Volunteer Fire House at 11864 Kittys Corner Road, Cordova, MD 21625.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to either Talbot Hospice Foundation Inc. or Saints Peter & Paul's St. Joseph Mission Church.
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019