Stanton LeGates, 68, of Hurlock, MD, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford Delaware after being admitted several days earlier. He received exceptional care from the kind, loving health care professionals during this difficult time in our nation's history.
Mr. LeGates was born on June 7, 1951, in Easton, MD. He grew up in Preston, MD, and lived his entire life on the Eastern Shore. He was the great great-grandson of Colonel Prentiss Ingraham, an Eastern Shore writer who wrote many adventure novels about Buffalo Bill, as well as Land of Legendary Lore, a history of the Eastern Shore.
He was preceded in death by John (Jack) S. LeGates and Miriam (Mimi) Ingraham LeGates, and twin brother of John Langley LeGates of Preston, MD.
He is survived by cousins, and faithful loving friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local Humane Society.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020