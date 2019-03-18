WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Stephen DeCubellis Jr., 75, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Winter Haven, Fla. Born Aug. 29, 1943, in Easton, Md., he was the older of two children. Like many his age, Steve felt blessed to have grown up in the "Norman Rockwell"-like town of Centreville.

He was an avid sports fan. He went to Centreville High School, graduating in 1961, where he played soccer, basketball and baseball. Back in the day, Steve enjoyed rooting for the Baltimore Colts, and most recently, he loved playing fantasy baseball with his sons.

In Florida, Steve became quite proficient in the trade of welding and traveled the world overseeing many projects. Years later, he opened his own successful welding company.

He was predeceased by both parents, father Stephen DeCubellis and mother Helen Benton DeCubellis. Steve is survived by three sons, Stephen D. DeCubellis, Gregory J. DeCubellis, Matthew S. DeCubellis; four grandchildren; and sister, Helen DeCubellis Derwin.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 11:30 a.m. at the Chesterfield Cemetery. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary