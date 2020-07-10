Stephen Herndon Moody died June 26, 2020 in Easton Md. Son of Tom Rush Moody, Jr. (d. 2015, Easton, Md.) and Ann Cheavens Moody (d. 2017 Easton, Md.), Stephen is survived by his spouse, Mary Kathryn Boggs of Annapolis, Md. and his siblings Tom Rush Moody III, Catherine Eshelman (Chevy Chase, Md.), M. Bradford Moody (Houston, Tx.), Sarah Mariani (Greenwich, Ct.), Lisa Breslin (Westminster, Md.) and Emily Moody (Easton, Md.). Predeceasing him was his sister Beth Moody (d. Houston, Tx. 1961).



Born in Midland, Texas on March 20, 1967, Stephen grew up in greater Washington DC, graduating from The Sidwell Friends School in 1985. He attended Tulane University for one year before transferring and ultimately graduating from Rice University with a B.A. in History in 1989. Upon graduation, he enrolled at St. Giles College in San Francisco, California and obtained a certification to teach English as a second language. He then moved to Bratislava, Slovakia for one year and taught English in secondary schools as part of the Czech and Slovak Federal Republic's Education for Democracy program.



After graduating from Columbia University, went to work for Calvert Research and Management in Bethesda, Md. There he helped start and grow Calvert's Special Equities Program, one of the first investment funds that concentrated on high impact social ventures. He was also a credit analyst and member of the External Investment Committee of Calvert Foundation.



Most recently, Stephen served as the Director of Finance and Corporate Operations for Global Vision 2020, a non-profit organized around an inexpensive system for prescribing and fitting eyeglasses in underserved communities around the world. Stephen helped manage the day to day operations of this GV2020, but also participated in trips to Kenya, South Africa and India to negotiate local partnerships and to demonstrate the new technology.



Stephen married Dr. Mary Kathryn Boggs on September 14, 2019 at Christ Church in Easton, MD where Stephen and his family were members of the congregation.



Stephen possessed a powerful intellect, absorbing and processing facts critically and reaching sound conclusions that he often shared with a directness tempered by humor. He read multiple newspapers each day and prided himself on this. He looked for the truth spread across as many intelligent and reputable sources as he could find. He found great joy in music and nature and he seemed to have a "whispering" relationship with the animal companions he treasured throughout his life, caring for them with the same enlightened sensitivity he applied to his professional pursuits and to his relationships with friends and family.



Stephen loved family, not just the ideal, but the messy reality when so many strong and complicated souls come together and try to paddle in the same direction. With Stephen, the voyage did not always take the most direct route but it was always interesting and in the end, full of love for those who shared it with him. Stephen was deeply respected, loved and admired by his friends and family and is deeply missed.



Donations in his memory can be sent to Christ Church or Global Vision 2020, both of Easton, Md.



