Stephen Philip Carney, M.D., 86, of Easton, died peacefully at home June 3, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of Dr. Francis and Damaris "Dud" Carney.
Dr. Carney, "Zefe", was a proud member and Class President of the Westmont Upper Yoder High School Class of 1952. He was a summa cum laude graduate of the Johns Hopkins University and earned his medical degree at the Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed his residency of Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1963 and moved his family to Easton, where he was in private practice for thirty-five years. Over his career, he specialized in Cardiology and Oncology, before retiring in 1998.
Dr. Carney's dedication and contributions to the Eastern Shore medical community were legendary. He helped grow Memorial Hospital, now UM Shore Medical Center, into one of the most respected healthcare facilities on the Shore and served as its Chief of Staff. His practice developed Easton's first kidney dialysis center and he was the first Board President of the Talbot Hospice Foundation. He was also instrumental in founding the Shore Regional Cancer Center in 1990, serving as its first medical director. Most notably, he served a patient base of countless families and individuals in Talbot and Dorchester Counties and beyond, often covering multiple generations and many of the Shore's backroads, regularly making house calls and often accepting seafood, waterfowl and assorted crafts in return for his services.
Beyond medicine, Dr. Carney's passion was fishing & time on the water with family and friends; he was a prolific reader and lover of history, and was an avid fan of Hopkins lacrosse and his Baltimore Colts. He treasured time with his family and a close circle of friends, many dating back to his Johnstown days and his early years in Baltimore and on the Shore. Former patients and their loved ones continue to remember him fondly to this day like "family" and his legacy rests in the lives bettered & extended and the care and compassion he provided to all he treated.
Dr. Carney was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. Frank T. Carney. He is survived by four children, Steve (Kathleen), Tim (Katherine), Kathleen "Missy" (Rick), Greg (Laura); his cherished partner, Michele, his former wife, Sue Williamson; and ten grandchildren, Ellie, Emily, Timothy, Patrick, Gus, Maggie, Will, Marjorie, Caroline and Jack.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his caregivers and to Dr. Ludwig Eglseder (successor to Dr. Carney's practice), for making his last days comfortable and happy. A private service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to offer condolences may consider making a donation to the Easton Hospital, one of the many gofundme accounts for our Covid19 healthcare worker heroes, or the American Cancer Society.
Dr. Carney, "Zefe", was a proud member and Class President of the Westmont Upper Yoder High School Class of 1952. He was a summa cum laude graduate of the Johns Hopkins University and earned his medical degree at the Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed his residency of Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1963 and moved his family to Easton, where he was in private practice for thirty-five years. Over his career, he specialized in Cardiology and Oncology, before retiring in 1998.
Dr. Carney's dedication and contributions to the Eastern Shore medical community were legendary. He helped grow Memorial Hospital, now UM Shore Medical Center, into one of the most respected healthcare facilities on the Shore and served as its Chief of Staff. His practice developed Easton's first kidney dialysis center and he was the first Board President of the Talbot Hospice Foundation. He was also instrumental in founding the Shore Regional Cancer Center in 1990, serving as its first medical director. Most notably, he served a patient base of countless families and individuals in Talbot and Dorchester Counties and beyond, often covering multiple generations and many of the Shore's backroads, regularly making house calls and often accepting seafood, waterfowl and assorted crafts in return for his services.
Beyond medicine, Dr. Carney's passion was fishing & time on the water with family and friends; he was a prolific reader and lover of history, and was an avid fan of Hopkins lacrosse and his Baltimore Colts. He treasured time with his family and a close circle of friends, many dating back to his Johnstown days and his early years in Baltimore and on the Shore. Former patients and their loved ones continue to remember him fondly to this day like "family" and his legacy rests in the lives bettered & extended and the care and compassion he provided to all he treated.
Dr. Carney was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. Frank T. Carney. He is survived by four children, Steve (Kathleen), Tim (Katherine), Kathleen "Missy" (Rick), Greg (Laura); his cherished partner, Michele, his former wife, Sue Williamson; and ten grandchildren, Ellie, Emily, Timothy, Patrick, Gus, Maggie, Will, Marjorie, Caroline and Jack.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to his caregivers and to Dr. Ludwig Eglseder (successor to Dr. Carney's practice), for making his last days comfortable and happy. A private service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to offer condolences may consider making a donation to the Easton Hospital, one of the many gofundme accounts for our Covid19 healthcare worker heroes, or the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.