Steve H. Shores


1954 - 2019
Steve H. Shores Obituary
Steve H. Shores was born October 10th, 1954; he passed away at the age of 65 on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Steve graduated from Mecklenburg high in 1973. He had a passion for farming and had made a lifetime career of it for the past 30 years with Discovery Farm & Billy Shortall.

In his spare time, he loved Chincoteague, VA. Going to his "happy place" at Toms Cove on S16. Where he had his camper and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Steve was survived by his companion of 23 years, Ann Sard; his daughter Missy Hollis (Jack) of Greenwood, DE; his step-son, Ronnie Sard (Emily) of Easton, MD; his grandchildren: Lauren, Meredith and Tanner; his siblings: Donald (Karen) of York, PA, Thomas (Susie) of Trappe, MD, and Theresa Dulin (Mike) of Trappe, MD, and his beloved cat Big Head.

He was preceded in death by his parents Peggy Saunders and Donald Shores.

Family and friends are welcome to visit Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 4-6 pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Steve's memory to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr, Easton, MD 21601.

For online condolences please www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019
