Steve Hooper Mowbray Sr.
1956 - 2020
Steve Hooper Mowbray, Sr., 63, of Madison, Maryland passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with his family at his side.

Born on November 2, 1956 in Cambridge, Maryland, he was a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Willey Mowbray.

Steve attended the local schools in Cambridge and then went on to receive his GED.

When it came time for Steve to start earning a living, he started and never stopped. He enjoyed every minute of every day as long as he was working. He was a mechanic by trade and a very good one at that. His work family at Atlantic Lift was very fond of him as he was of them. Steve loved his family and those grandbabies were the apple of his eye. He will be missed dearly.

In his younger years, Steve was known for his roller skating moves at the Cambridge Roller Rink. He would be involved in all competitions and always came out on top.

Surviving him is his companion of 22 years Debra J. West; sons Ryan Patrone and wife Molly and Steve H. Mowbray, Jr. and his girlfriend Katie Era; sisters Brenda Busta(Robert), Sharon Jones(Warren); brother Albert Mowbray; grandchildren Weslynn and Addalyn Mowbray and Danica and Lacey Petrone; brother-in-law Mark Murphy.

Preceded in his death besides his parents are siblings Earl Meekins, Harry Mowbray, Jr., Norman Mowbray, John Mowbray and Wanda Lee Murphy who passed away on 10-18-2020.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 beginning 1:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge with Rev. Dr. Robert Kirkley officiating. A walk through viewing will be held an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Mowbray, Jr., Ryan Petrone, Butch Anderson, Carl Yannuzzi, Guy Bissonnette and David McMullin.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
