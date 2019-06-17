CHESTERTOWN - Steven Adam Meekins of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 50.

Born on May 9, 1969 in Chestertown, MD, he was the son of William Adam Meekins and his wife Carolyn of Chestertown and Carol Leigh Bloomer Crawford and her husband Harry of Florida. He graduated from Highland View Academy in Pennsylvania in 1987.

Steve started working at David A. Bramble, Inc. on Oct. 19, 1987, where he worked for nearly 32 years. Some of his co-workers have worked with him since he started. Steve was a friend, mentor and guide to many that he worked with. He started as a truck driver and later grew into the leadership role that he most recently held. He was an important member of the company, shaping the quality of work and culture. On Sept. 18, 1993, he married Liz Bostic.

Steve was a legendary short stop on the softball field, a skilled corn-hole player at parties, and an exceptional (4 handicap) golfer. He also loved his dogs, his numerous friends, and his family who were always closest to his heart.

He was a member of Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474 and Maple Dale Country Club in Dover.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Liz Meekins, of Chestertown; a son, Tyler Meekins and Shelbi Edwards, of Galena; a daughter, Morgan Meekins, of Chestertown; brother, Keith Meekins and Trish, of St. Cloud, FL; and a second son to him, Holton Grahamer, of Milford, DE.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m., where friends are invited to share brief remarks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve's memory to Church Hill Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 66, Church Hill, MD 21623 or Chestertown Vol. Fire Co., P.O Box 296, Chestertown, MD 21620.

