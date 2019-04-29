DENTON - Steven D. Clark of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home in Baltimore, MD. He was 38 years old.

Born in Annapolis, MD, Mr. Clark was the son of Betty J. Hayden and her husband James F. Hayden, of Denton, and Kenneth G. Clark, of Deale, MD. He was a 1999 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely, MD. He had lived the last 10 years in Baltimore.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark is survived by his daughter, Kayla Jordan Clark, of Preston, MD; his brother, Kenneth Clark, of New Lenox, IL; his sister, Kaitlin Clark, of Richmond, VA; and his fiance, Kristy Hicks Stubblefield, of Elkton, MD.

Steve loved spending time with his daughter whom he loved very much. He loved boating, crabbing, fishing, and family gatherings. He also enjoyed playing poker, darts, and the lottery.

He was a man of many trades and quite the handyman.

Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near,

Still loved,

Still missed,

and very dear ...

Memorial services will be private.

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com.