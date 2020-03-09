|
Steven Dodd of Denton, MD died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 80.
Born on Wye Island in Queenstown, MD on February 16, 1940, the son of the late T. Willard Dodd and Mary Catherine Holden. He attended school in Centreville and served in the Marines from 1958 - 1960. On March 3, 1960 in the middle of a snowstorm, he married Patricia Norris of Chester, MD that same year began his career as an electrician. In 1968 he established Dodd's Electric. He and Patricia resided in Grasonville, MD until 1970 when they moved to Denton, MD.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Patricia Norris Dodd. His three daughters; Katherine Ann Tull (Clay); Heidi Patricia Rochon (Michael) and Dawn Stephanie Dodd. 7 Grandchildren; Nikki Welzel, Courtney Tull, Stephen Tyler Dodd-Conley, Jacob Rochon, Clay Tull, Jr., Josh Rochon and Chandler Willey and 8 Great Grandchildren; a sister Mary Ruth Higgs (Eugene) and a brother Sonny Dodd (Margaret Ann). A brother Guy Dodd predeceased him.
Steve enjoyed his life as a farmer, electrician and a general fixer of anything. He spent much of his time camping with his family and raising many types of animals throughout his life. After retiring, he has spent time with his wife Pat traveling in their RV across the country. They would spend hours driving looking at wildlife, feeding the birds and figuring out the next stop. He loved to watch the deer from his living room, an occasional woodpecker and feeding his hummingbirds. He was a man of very few words yet spoke volumes with what wasn't said.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 202 S. Harrison St. Easton, MD, where family and friends may visit an hour before. Interment will follow the service in Maryland Veterans Cemetery Eastern Shore, Hurlock, MD.
Steve requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Stephen Dodd-Conley for the care and benefit of Steve's beloved great grand-daughter Ellie Mae Conley, mailed to 25396 Dodd Lane, Denton, MD 21629.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020