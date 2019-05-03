EASTON - Steven J. McCarty passed away at UMSMC at Easton on April 24, 2019. He was 64 years old.

Born in Easton on June 16, 1954, he was the son of George W. McCarty Jr. and Doris Lee McCarty.

After graduating from Easton High School, Steve joined the United States Marine Corps.

While stationed at Koenoe Bay Naval Base, Hawaii, he was assigned to serve on the Carrier U.S.C. Hancock when it was involved in the evacuation of refugees from Vietnam. He served proudly and was honorably discharged in 1977. He received several commendations during his service.

Upon returning from his service in the Marine Corps, he began a life-long career in heating and air conditioning with C. Albert Matthews, Collier's and Service Today.

Steve is survived by a son, Jon Adam McCarty, of Baltimore; sisters: Debra Rad Cole (Alton), of Easton; Lynn Crouch, of Cambridge; Christie McCarty Spurry, of St. Michaels; an aunt, Nancy Schuyler, of Florida; several nieces, nephews, great nephews and cousins. Steve wanted to mention his special friends: Jimmy Prettyman and his wife Carol and Joe Everngam and his wife Danette, all of whom he considered family.

Our hearts are heavy at the loss of Steve. He is much loved by his family and friends. He was a colorful character and he will be missed by many. He can be remembered with a smile and of course there is always a story to go with that smile.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Easton Fire Department located at 315 Aurora Park Dr., Easton, MD 21601 on May 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

At Steve's request, he will be cremated and laid to rest beside his mother, father, and sister Kim at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston, MD. Graveside services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in this honor to the of Baltimore, 211 E Lombard St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601 or . Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2019