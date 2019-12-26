Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kent Island Yacht Club
117 Yacht Club Drive
Chester, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Kent Island Yacht Club
117 Yacht Club Drive
Chester, MD
Stuart Burnard Schorr Sr.


1937 - 2019
Stuart Burnard Schorr Sr. Obituary
Passed in peace on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 82. Stuart was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 4, 1937. He was a carpenter and an electrician who loved working outdoors. He often coached his sons on the baseball field and attended many of their sporting events as they got older. Gardening and horses were his passion. He enjoyed working on puzzles and spending time with his friends and family. Stuart is preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude C. Thompson and Richard B. Schorr and his sister Francis Shepherd, He is survived by his five sons, Stuart Schorr, Jr., (Cheryl), Steven Schorr, Scott Schorr, Shane Schorr, and Wade Schorr (Susan); his 10 grandchildren, Brittany, Kayleigh, Steffennee (Matt Jones), Samantha (Mike Fisher), Joshua (Amber Schorr), Ben, Sarah, Alexandra (Josh Brooks), Sydnee, and Taylor. His 10 great-grandchildren, Kaylyn, Olivia, Riley, and Anna Jones, Garland and Grayson Fisher, Aubrianna, Jeremiah and Emily Schorr, and Joshua Slaughter (Alexandra). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Talbot Hospice. Visitation to take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Kent Island Yacht Club, 117 Yacht Club Drive, Chester, MD from 11-12. Memorial Service will be held at 12, followed by a reception.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019
