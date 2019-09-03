|
Sue M. Dwyer, 72, of St. Michaels passed away peacefully Thursday, August 29, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton with her husband of 54 years by her side.
Born August 23, 1947 in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late David and Genevieve Mitchell. After her schooling she married her best friend Russell R. Dwyer, on August 14, 1965. She worked with her husband as secretary/ treasurer of the family plumbing business.
Sue was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors and especially boating with her husband. When the "empty nest" time arrived in their lives they lived and traveled on their boat "Walkin Tall" for over 10 years. Sue was a member of the Miles River Yacht Club and B.O.W. (Becoming Outdoor Woman). In her spare time she also enjoyed knitting, cooking, traveling, and gardening.
Sue is survived by her husband Russ; daughter Cindy Dwyer; son Jeffrey Dwyer; sisters Martha McClung and Margie Arnold; grandchildren Jade, Sage and Holleigh Beauparlant and Kaleigh Dwyer; a special close cousin Constance Brocato along with many friends.
In keeping with Sue's wishes, services will be private.
Memorial donations in Susie's memory should be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019