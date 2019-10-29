|
Carol "Sue" Riggleman, 83, of Wye Mills, MD passed away October 28, 2019 with her girls by her side. She was born on March 1, 1936 in Elkins, WV to the late Blaine and Bernice Lantz Bohan.
Sue graduated from Elkins High School with the class of 1955 and then went to Morgantown Beauty School. On July 27, 1957 she married the late Dwight Riggleman. Dwight and Sue moved to Wye Mills in 1967 and in 1975 became the owners of Wye Mills Market, which they operated with their daughters and grandchildren. After 33 years and meeting many wonderful friends and customers, it was time to retire and Wye Mills Market was sold in March, 2008. Dwight and Sue were married 52 years before his passing January 17, 2010.
She is survived by her three daughters, Rhonda Corder and husband Johnny of Wye Mills, Donna Pletzer and husband Paul of Wye Mills, and Carla Stevenson and husband Chris of Cordova, five grandchildren she adored, Angela Alexander of Wye Mills, Zachary and Jacob Pletzer of Wye Mills, and Mackenzie and Gwen Stevenson of Cordova. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and infant son Ronald Dwayne, brothers Richard (Dick) Bohan, Charles Edward (Eddie) Bohan and Bernard Dorsey Bohan.
Sue was a member of the Wye Mills Homemakers Club, the Wye Mills United Methodist Church and the Women of the Bay Country Moose in Queenstown.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 1 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, where friends and family may visit on Thursday from 6-8 pm and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019