ST. MICHAELS - Suellen Gregory Gargalli, 79, of St. Michaels, MD, passed away on March 27, 2019.

She was born in Columbus, OH, on Feb. 10, 1940. Suellen and her surviving brother, Edwin W. Gregory, were raised in Harrisburg, PA, by their parents, the late Roscoe W. and Dorothy L. Gregory.

She was a graduate of the Emma Willard School and the Marjorie Webster School.

Suellen and her late husband, John B. Gargalli, lived for many years in the Philadelphia suburbs and St. Michaels. In every community, she was always an active member, from Philadelphia Garden Club President to the 2nd female Commodore of the Miles River Yacht Club.

Suellen is survived by her son, G. Stuart Geisel and his wife Stacey, of St. Michaels, MD; daughter, Melissa and her husband, Albert Parry, of Saratoga Springs, NY; grandchildren: Nicholas, Alexandra, Caroline, Cameron; and her sister-in law, Bobbye Gregory, of Camp Hill, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SGG Junior Sail Scholarship, c/o Miles River Yacht Club, 24750 Yacht Club Rd., St. Michaels, MD 21663.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019