Susan Anne Dyott left this world with loved ones by her side at Talbot Hospice on October 9, 2020. Susan fought a courageous battle with Mesothelioma for the last year. She was born in Baltimore on April 8, 1941 to parents Mary Jane (nee Hanna) and Wade Hampton Hanson.
In 1943 she moved to the Eastern Shore with her parents. When she was 16, she moved to Catonsville with her Aunt after her mother passed away suddenly from a heart attack and her father tragically died in a car accident shortly thereafter. After graduating from Catonsville Hight School, she moved back to the Eastern Shore and started her first job as a toll collector at the Bay Bridge.
She married George Yewell, Jr and is survived by two daughters: Donna Burke (Scott) and Mary Yewell. She is also survived by one very special granddaughter Bridgette Burke. Susan later divorced and remarried Harold (Squirrel) Dyott in 1971. She worked for Acme in Easton for 30 years and also co-owned Out Back Tack with a friend during that time.
After she retired, and following her passion for animals, Susan started a pet sitting business, Tailwaggers, Inc. where she met many friends, two legged and four.
Susan volunteered countless hours for Talbot Special Riders, Talbot Hospice and Meals on Wheels where she brought humor and joy to the people needing it the most. She was a passionate and dedicated puppy raiser for Guiding Eyes for the Blind where she trained and nurtured several puppies to become elite service dogs. Susan will be greatly missed by many friends; her sense of humor, compassion and heart of gold will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown, NY 10598 or visit their website GuidingEyes.org
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time due to Covid.