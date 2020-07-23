1/1
Susan Bryan (Bryan) Wehr
1933 - 2020
Susan Bryan Wehr, a resident of Easton, Maryland and former long- time resident of Cambridge, Maryland passed away in Easton on July 22, 2020.

Susan was born on December 13, 1933 in Rutledge, AL, the daughter of George Clark and Bessie Chancellor Bryan. She married Harry Wehr, III on November 3, 1973. Harry died on August 8, 2014.

Susan is survived by her brother Toney Bryan of Montgomery, AL and sister Patricia Bryan Olson of Dayton, OH. She is also survived by nephew John Malcolm Henry and nieces Karen Henry Milligan, Susan Bryan, Stacy Bryan, nephews Bryan Emert, Timothy Bryan, James H. Chambers, III, Howard Wehr Chambers, Dr. Theodore Phillips Chambers and Oliver W. van den Berg, III.

In addition to her parents and husband, Susan was predeceased in death by sisters, Bayles Bryan, Renova Bryan Henry and Jane Bryan Emert, brothers Neal Bryan and Carl Bryan.

Susan was a Communicant of Christ Church, Cambridge where she served as an usher, reader, church registrar, member of the Altar Guild and delegate to Convention. She was a long time member of the Cambridge Yacht Club and Dorchester County Historical Society. She had supported the Dorchester Center for Arts, the Grand National Waterfowl Association and was President and long- time member of the Dorchester Garden Club.

Services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Christ Church, Cambridge beginning 12:00 noon. Officiating will be The Rev. Cannon Bernie Schroeder. Burial will immediately follow in the church yard and Susan will be buried next to her husband.

A visitation with the family will be held in Barber Hall from 11 am.-12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan's name can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 456, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

Social distancing and wearing of mask is required.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
