Susan Hope Thamert, 56, of St. Michaels passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born in Easton, MD; on June 15, 1963 she was the daughter of Hope Valliant Thamert of Georgia and the late R. Ivan Thamert. Susan graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1981. She was a lifelong resident of St. Michaels and a true" Easternshoreman"
In addition to her mother, Susan is survived by her brother; Daniel E. Thamert, (Lisa); much loved niece and nephew; Ruby Eleanor and John H. Thamert all of Sharpsburg, GA; an uncle; William H. Valliant (Marti) of Fayetteville, GA; aunt; Laura Wood of Royal Oak MD. and many cousins. Also, surviving her is her special friend and housemate; Theresa Luckett along with many other good friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date in St. Michaels.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019