Susette Mabry Windsor (age 73)
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, of Easton, MD, formerly of Potomac, MD; beloved wife of the late Michael Bruce Windsor; devoted mother of Michele Windsor Costa, Ashley Windsor Mathis, and John Michael Windsor; grandmother of John Michael Costa, Mae Mathis, Lily Mathis, and Ava Windsor; mother-in-law of Jorge Costa, Whit Mathis and Kathryn Windsor; sister of Toni Gaines, Jean Smith, and Julian Mabry, Jr. Funeral Services to be announced at a later date. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Holy Trinity 502 S. Morris Street PO Box 387 Oxford, MD 21654.
www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, of Easton, MD, formerly of Potomac, MD; beloved wife of the late Michael Bruce Windsor; devoted mother of Michele Windsor Costa, Ashley Windsor Mathis, and John Michael Windsor; grandmother of John Michael Costa, Mae Mathis, Lily Mathis, and Ava Windsor; mother-in-law of Jorge Costa, Whit Mathis and Kathryn Windsor; sister of Toni Gaines, Jean Smith, and Julian Mabry, Jr. Funeral Services to be announced at a later date. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Holy Trinity 502 S. Morris Street PO Box 387 Oxford, MD 21654.
www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 13, 2020.