Susette Mabry Windsor (age 73)On Saturday, May 9, 2020, of Easton, MD, formerly of Potomac, MD; beloved wife of the late Michael Bruce Windsor; devoted mother of Michele Windsor Costa, Ashley Windsor Mathis, and John Michael Windsor; grandmother of John Michael Costa, Mae Mathis, Lily Mathis, and Ava Windsor; mother-in-law of Jorge Costa, Whit Mathis and Kathryn Windsor; sister of Toni Gaines, Jean Smith, and Julian Mabry, Jr. Funeral Services to be announced at a later date. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Holy Trinity 502 S. Morris Street PO Box 387 Oxford, MD 21654.