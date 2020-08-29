On Friday, August 28, 2020, Suzanne Creighton Trice, age 77, devoted wife and mother of two children passed away at Easton Memorial hospital with her son Gary at her bedside.



Suzanne was the daughter of Jefferson Parker Creighton, originally of Hooper's Island, and Lois Willing Creighton of Bivalve. She grew up in Wilmington, DE and attended Mount Pleasant High School, graduating in 1961. Suzanne spent many summers at Green Point, MD and eventually married and moved to Galestown where she began her family. In 1987 she married John Trice and moved to Hurlock where she spent the remainder of her life.



Suzanne enjoyed gardening with John and together they grew many wonderful vegetables and flowers that they shared with family and friends. Suzanne and John were also avid Harley Davidson riders, crossing America four times and visiting all 48 continental states. During her Harley travels Suzanne never passed a lighthouse without stopping to take a picture. Suzanne enjoyed many passions but butterfly observation and photography certainly topped her list. Her never-ending quest for the perfect butterfly picture continued until her final days.



Suzanne is survived by her husband John Trice and two children - Gary Calloway (Jackie) and Sandra Calloway, three grandchildren - Grant Calloway, Jacob Calloway (Melissa) and Shane Shaver, three great grandchildren and nephews Stephen Creighton (Kim) and Daniel Creighton and niece Heidi Creighton Redican (Sean). On her husband's side she is survived by John Trice Jr. (Renee), Michael Trice, Valerie Trice Freeman (Scott), John Trice 3d (Annie), Amy Trice, Jessica Trice Rodriguez (Phillip), Michael Trice Jr., Erin Freeman, Adam Freeman, Emily Freeman and five great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at 2:00PM at Unity Washington Cemetery located at the intersection of MD 331(Waddell's Corner Rd) and Old Stagecoach Rd, Hurlock MD. Donations in Suzanne's memory can be made to House of Ruth, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore MD 21218.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



