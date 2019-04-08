HARBORTON, Va. - Suzanne L. (nee Miller) Kopczynski, 73, of Harborton, Va., passed away on March 19, 2019. The beloved wife of Donald Kopczynski, Suzanne was born on April 3, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Harry Miller and Lorena (nee Schweitzer) (both deceased).

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Donald; her son, David (Andrea) of Queenstown, Md.; and her brother, Ronald Miller of Philadelphia. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Evelyn, whom she loved dearly.

Suzanne was raised in the Wissahickon neighborhood of Philadelphia, graduating from Roxborough High School in 1963. She attended Pierce Junior College, beginning work at Gulf Oil Company at the age of 17. In 1967, she married Donald, moving in 1970 to Ambler. In 1981, she left Excelsior Truck Leasing to raise their son David. During those years, she served several positions in the Jenkintown Elementary PTA, including president. She was also active as a guide at Robbins Park Environmental Education Center. Relocating to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 1994, Suzanne enjoyed the region's natural beauty though outdoor pursuits, including sailing with friends, gardening with her mother and walks with her dog Grendel. She was an avid reader and enjoyed composing poetry and short stories.

She and Donald retired to Harborton, Va., in 2011, where she volunteered her time at the Riverside Hospital gift shop and helped coordinate events for Dining for Women. During that time, Suzanne and Donald drove cross country and toured Europe, among many travels. Suzanne will be remembered by her friends and family as a compassionate soul who inspired kindness and thoughtfulness in others.

A memorial service will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Spring House, Pa., on June 6 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Barrier Island Foundation of Virginia or to Dining for Women of Onancock, Va. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary