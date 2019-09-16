|
Suzanne Patricia Haley, 67, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
She was born on July 28, 1952 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late James Gregory Curtin and Anne Brennan Curtin.
Suzanne received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1974 at St. Mary's College, South Bend, IN and her Master's degree in Social Work (MSW) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore in 1976.
She married Martin Christopher Haley, DDS in 1976 in Rockville, MD. After he graduated from Dental School in 1977, they settled back in Martin's hometown of Easton, MD where she lived out the remainder of her life.
Suzanne was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Easton, Daughters of the American Revolution, Lady Patriots of the Eastern Shore and Elks Lodge.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and traveling the world, but most of all her family and Catholic values were a top priority. She loved being a part of her children and grandchildren's lives and watching them grow. They were her pride and joy!
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Martin Christopher Haley, DDS of Trappe; children, Elizabeth Ann Setlonok, Martin Christopher Haley, Jr., CPA and Megan Patricia Lucena; sister, Laura C. Logan and brothers, James G. Curtin, Jr. and Timothy J. Curtin, MD; grandchildren, Haley, Landon and Madison Lucena. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne B. Curtin and James G. Curtin.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cordova.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Suzanne's honor to Diocese of Wilmington "Share the Spirit" Fund for Catholic school tuition assistance, Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, P.O. Box 2030, Wilmington, DE 19899-2030.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019