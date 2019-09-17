|
Suzanne P. Loeffler, 47, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in New Hampshire on October 22, 1971 and wasthedaughter of Charles and Stacey Pulk and Mary Faye Nicholson Jones and William Jones.
Suzanne graduated from Shaker High School class of 1990 in Latham, NY and graduated from Salisbury University class of 1999. She was a literacy coach forNorth Caroline High School. Suzanne enjoyedlacrosse, coaching, teaching, helping others, and life in general. There was never a person that she met that wasn't an instant friend. She was a member oftheCambridge Elks, andtheDAR.
She is survived by her husband Richard Loeffler of Cambridge, two children GregoryLoeffler and Allison Loeffler, her father Charles Pulk and wifeStacey of Cambridge, mother Mary Faye Jones and husband William of Homosassa, FL, in laws Richard and Joy Loeffler of Cambridge, three brothers Michael Pulk and wife Lisa and their children Caitlin and Nathan of Halfmoon, NY, Todd Pulk andhischildren Colby, Todd Joseph,andAaron Jacob of Sanford, ME, brother in law Ronald Loeffler and wife Heather and their children Austin and Monica of East New Market, MD, step sisters Allison Aber and Matt Lanning of Argyle, NY, Jocylyn Aber of Burden Lake, NY and Robin Nelson of Portland, Oregon.She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jack Diehl officiating. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity ofoneschoice.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019