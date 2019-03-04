DENTON - Suzanne Willis Schmick of Denton, MD, passed away on March 4, 2019, at the Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton after a short illness. She was 65 years old.

Born in Milford, DE, on Oct. 14, 1953, Suzanne was the daughter of the late Charles "Buck" Willis and Elizabeth Lou "Betty" Tribbett Willis. She was a 1971 graduate of North Caroline High School and also graduated from Chesapeake College and Towson State College. She held various jobs in Easton, Denton, and Ridgely.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Stephen Schmick, of Denton; a brother, Charles A. "Chuck" Willis (Norma Johnson), of Lewes, DE; three nephews and one niece.

A memorial Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, where friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. Dr. Christian Jensen will officiate. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660.

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com.