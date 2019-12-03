|
Sydney Gadd Ashley died on December 1, 2019, at Ginger Cove, Annapolis, MD, at the age of 90 years old. He was a native of Centreville, MD, and lived in Englewood, FL, before moving to Annapolis in 2017. He was the younger son of the late Margaret Gadd Ashley and the late John Malcolm Ashley. Mr. Ashley is survived by his wife, Janie Eby Ashley, and two daughters, Jenna Gadd Ashley and Sydney Cooper Ashley, both of Annapolis, MD. His sister, Mary Dixon Ashley Long, Centreville, survives. A brother, John Malcolm Ashley, Jr., is deceased.
There will be no services.
Memorial contribution may be made in Sydney's memory to -
Hospice of the Chesapeake
90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena MD 21122
Ginger Cove Foundation-Scholarship Fund
4000 River Crescent Dr, Annapolis MD 21401
Published in The Star Democrat from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2019