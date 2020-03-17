Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Smithville Cemetery
4350 Smithville Road
Taylors Island,, MD
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH,
712 BRADLEY AVE.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Diana Anderson


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Diana Anderson Obituary
Sylvia Diana Anderson, 74 formerly of Smithville, Maryland gained her wings on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. A public viewing will be held from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. Please be advised, there will be no seating during the public viewing. Funeral services will be held privately. Friends may fellowship with the family at St. Luke U.M.C., Cambridge immediately following the interment. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, MD. 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -