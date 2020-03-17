|
Sylvia Diana Anderson, 74 formerly of Smithville, Maryland gained her wings on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. A public viewing will be held from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. Please be advised, there will be no seating during the public viewing. Funeral services will be held privately. Friends may fellowship with the family at St. Luke U.M.C., Cambridge immediately following the interment. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, MD. 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020