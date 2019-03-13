Home

Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:45 AM
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
Sylvia Edith Schuyler


Sylvia Edith Schuyler Obituary
PRESTON - Sylvia Edith Schuyler of Preston, MD, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Marvel Hall at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD. She was 92 years old.
Born in Millville, NJ, on Feb. 13, 1927, Mrs. Schuyler was the daughter of the late Horace Marvin Parr and Edith Reed Dillahay Parr. Her husband, S. Elwood "Toad" Schuyler, died June 26, 1988.
Mrs. Schuyler moved to the Eastern Shore in 1947, when she and Mr. Schuyler were married. She worked for many years as a seamstress for Rob Roy in Ridgely and Cambridge. She loved sitting in the kitchen watching the birds and her kittens outside through her window. She was known for sending greeting cards to her family and friends to celebrate every occasion. She had attended the Bethlehem Wesleyan Church and, most of all, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Schuyler is survived by two sons: James Harris (Abby), of Budd Lake, NJ; S. Elwood Schuyler Jr. (Kathy), of Denton; a daughter, Delores "Dee" Candel (Lowell), of Preston; one step son, Francis E. Schuyler (Inez), of Frankville, WI; a brother, Horace A. Parr, of Browns Mills, NJ; 18 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Elaine Tomlin; and two stepsons: Wayne Schuyler and Bruce A. Schuyler. She also had a strong love for her deceased animals, her two dogs, Roxy and Missy, and her cat, Susie.
Funeral services will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, March 18th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, where friends may call one hour before the service. The interment will be at 1 p.m. in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660.
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
