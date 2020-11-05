Sylvia J. (Harrison) Jones, passed away peacefully early on November 2 2020.
She was born on April 19, 1927 in Easton Maryland. Her parents, Randolph and Lola Harrison owned Blue Haven, a charter fishing business in Tilghman, Maryland where Sylvia spent her early years.
Sylvia graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1944 and then attended the University of Maryland for a year. She returned to Tilghman to help run Blue Haven Fishing Charters and The Bridge Restaurant which was owned by her grandparents. This began her career in the hospitality industry. During this time, her father, Randolph served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1954 through 1965 where she also worked as his secretary.
In 1965, she and her husband William R. (Bill) Jones started their own restaurant, The Crab Claw in St. Michaels which she remained an active part of until 2018.
Sylvia was a pillar in the St. Michaels community, employing generations of local young people, many working for her from their high school years through college. She believed hard work was rewarded and set the example for the youth of Talbot County. To this day, her former employees credit her with the work ethics that helped make them successful in their lives. She was most passionate about her customers, her employees and serving the best seafood on Maryland' s Eastern Shore.
She is survived by three daughters, Dawn Lowery Moorcones, her husband, Joseph (Jay) Moorcones of Alpharetta, GA, Kandice Lowery Garner of Millersville MD and Tracey Jones Wass of Royal Oak, MD. Her six grandchildren include: Kate Moorcones Wood and Erin Moorcones both of Cumming GA, Courtney Garner Harden of Alexandria VA, Amanda Garner of Annapolis MD and Brandon and Taylor Wass of Royal Oak MD. She also had the joy of knowing six great-grandchildren: Harrison and Lola Wood of Cumming GA, Davis and William Harden of Alexandria, VA as well as Lauren and Amalia Agurcia of Cumming, GA.
She was preceded in death by a foster brother, Paul Yowell and two son-in-laws; John William (Jack) Garner and Robert Keith (Rob) Wass.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all the people who helped care for Mrs. Sylvia. The care and love you showed did not go unnoticed, we appreciate you all.
Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton Maryland from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Interment will be private ceremony held at St. John' s Chapel in Tilghman Maryland. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Sylvia' s iconic life will be held at a later time and location.
Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Friends of St. John' s Chapel, 5160 Black Walnut Point Rd. Tilghman MD 21671 or the St. Michaels Fire Department, 1001 South Talbot Street St. Michaels MD 21663.
Arrangements are in the care of Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.