Teddy J. Creighton


1940 - 2019
Teddy J. Creighton Obituary
Teddy J. Creighton, 79, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Hoopersville on September 5, 1940 and was a son of the late Theodore R. Creighton, Sr. and Nettie Parks Creighton.

Mr. Creighton graduated from Hoopers Island High School class of 1958. On February 14, 1982, he married the former Phyllis Collison. He and his wife Phyllis were owner/operator of Chesapeake Equipment Company for 37 years. He was president of Giant Production, who was responible for bringing Country Music Stars to Sailwinds Park. Mr. Creighton enjoyed horse racing and playing cards. He was a member of the Cambridge Elks.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Creighton of Cambridge, a daughter Lynn Creighton Hubbard, three grandsons Jacob, Jared and Jack Hubbard, John Hubbard who was like a son, two stepsons Davis Elliott (Tim Jolley) and Bill Elliott (Julie Mowery), two nieces Jackie Parks (Ricky) and Melissa Meredith (Adam Pritchett), three nephews Edward Meredith (Alta), Jay Meredith (Susan) and John Meredith, and several great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Creighton is preceded in death by a brother Theodore Creighton, Jr. and a sister Annabelle Meredith.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Open Bible Church, 1619 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019
